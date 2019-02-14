Transcript for Singer Ryan Adams accused of abuse

We go to accusations against Ryan Adams, the ex-husband of Mandy Moore and ABC's janai Norman has the latest. Reporter: Mandy Moore is speaking out about her relationship with her ex-husband, Ryan Adams. I think that I'm done thinking for today. Reporter: The "This is us" star tells "The New York Times" that Adams stifled her budding career as a pop star. ??? I'm missing you ??? Reporter: She says while the couple was married from 2009 to 2016 his controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time, my entire mid to late 20s. Adams who is a singer/songwriter and producer with decades in the music industry who garnered wition for his cover of Taylor Swift's 1989 album. ?????? Reporter: Also accusations who say he manipulated them into thinking he'd help with their music careers while pursuing them for sex and then becoming abusive when they rejected him. One woman using a pseudonym telling "The times" Adams engaged in inappropriate communication with her while she was 16. Some of these women have recently met each other and found this sort of support network in realizing that they were not alone and that their experiences overlapped. Reporter: He responded writing to anyone I have hurt however unintentionally I apologize deeply and unreservedly but the picture this article paints is up settingly inaccurate. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. As for Mandy Moore she hasn't released an album since shortly after marrying Adams ten years ago. She says I want too make music and I won't let Ryan stop me. Powerful hearing from them. We'll turn to a close call on the court.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.