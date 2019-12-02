Transcript for Sarah Ferguson calls for end of toxic social media trolling pitting Kate and Meghan

Now to our cover story on the Royals. As Kate and Meghan become targets of a toxic social media scene, Sarah Ferguson is weighing in. Erielle reshef is here with the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, everyone. Fergie says the glare of the royal spotlight can have its virtues but can also have its dark side especially in the age of social media. The duchess of York now calling out vicious online attacks and drawing parallels to her own experience. Sarah Ferguson opening up in a candid letter in "Hello" magazine taking aim at what she calls the sewer of social media. In what many royal watchers see as a not so veiled reference to a media driven divide bean duchess Meghan and duchess Kate fergie writing women in particular are constantly pitted against and compared with each other in a way that reminds me of how people tried to portray Diana and me all the time as rivals which is something neither of us ever really felt. She absolutely is referring to the treatment of Meghan and Kate. Certainly there are parallels between the relationship that Kate and Meghan have and Diana and fergie had. Reporter: The pointed essay by the duchess of York an endorsement to the hello to kindness campaign to quell toxic online bullying, something fergie says can take a lasting toll. This isn't about freedom of speech. The truth is it's not acceptable to post abuse or threats on social media or news sites, she writes adding, it's not acceptable to troll other people viciously online. Fergie not the only one condemning the harsh scrutiny. Duchess Meghan's good friend George Clooney with this ominous warning at a press panel in Australia. She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way Diana was and it's history repeating itself. We've seen how that ends. In recent months social media swirling with hateful comments fanning an alleged feud between the two. It's safe to say when the duchess of York and the princess of Wales were around, social media didn't exist and this was always been played out in the newspapers. Nowadays with things similar online with their fans pitted against each other. Reporter: Fergie ending her commentary with a call for s.com] Compassion. Let's all try to think before we post. Let's all try to treat each other a little more gently. Royal watchers say the bullying of Meghan and Kate has become so toxic that Ken sing ton palace has been forced to delete some of the comments and now that fergie is no longer a senior royal she's free to have her own Instagram and Twitter and seems like she's stepping up to the plate and -- That's great. She says, think before you post. Makes a lot of sense. Let's go to ginger.

