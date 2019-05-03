Transcript for Behind-the-scenes look at the final season of 'Game of Thrones'

thrones" and weekly" went behind the scenes and our resident "Game of thrones" expert Amy is here. The countdown is on. The theories are running rampant but "Entertainment weekly" tells us the ending is a combination of satisfying, bold and bittersweet. When play the game of tloengs you win or you die. After ten years of fantasy, betrayal and, well, dragons, fans will finally learn would will eventually win the game of My watch has ended. Reporter: The eighth and final season of HBO's "Game of thrones" is just one month away. And to commemorate the end of one of TV's most captivating sagas, "Entertainment weekly" is unveiling one of its most xensive issues with 16 cover, exclusive character portraits and all access pass to the final season. The magazine's editor on set gaining access never before seen. So I'm looking around and it's like, oh, this character is still here? Where is this character? Why aren't they here? Reporter: The cast and crew spent ten months filming just six episodes for its culminating season eight and if you thought the Emmy award winning episode battle of the -- was epic, this is expected to be mind-boggling taking 11 weeks to shoot. One unnamed actress fainting while on set. An episode pretty much all action from start to finish. It's expected to be the longest consecutive battle sequence ever put to television or film. Reporter: An absolute pop culture phenomenon, the show runners trying to desperate stay ahead of leaks and spoilers. The security on the set of the final season is pretty extraordinary. I mean, when you go in, they cover your camera phone with stickers so you can't stake photos. No paper scripts on set. All are on iPads. Code names for all the different actors. They only have one chance to get the ending right so everybody is bringing their "A" game. Yes, the new issue of entertainment weekly hits newsstands Friday. In case you were wondering the final season of "Game of thrones" kicks off April 14th. Party at my house.

