The science behind Christmas movie stunts More ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee breaks down the science of what happens when a person's tongue comes in contact with a frozen pole and other iconic moments from Christmas movies. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for The science behind Christmas movie stunts This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Body found in Costa Rica near home of missing American woman

Now Playing: Gator spotted with shoe in its mouth after biting Florida man

Now Playing: Radio station drops Christmas classic 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

Now Playing: Trump, nation's leaders gather to honor George H.W. Bush

Now Playing: Trump, Clinton, Obama to gather for Bush's funeral

Now Playing: Trump's tweets on Roger Stone under scrutiny

Now Playing: Storm brings new threat to California's fire zone

Now Playing: Woman sues Hilton for $100 million, alleging employee filmed her in the shower

Now Playing: The science behind Christmas movie stunts

Now Playing: 9-year-old gets Colorado town to lift snowball fight ban

Now Playing: Pete Davidson pens open letter to fans about mental health, online trolls

Now Playing: How to get the most online savings using the 'triple dip' method

Now Playing: 11-year-old sticks tongue to frozen pole like iconic dare from 'A Christmas Story'

Now Playing: First look at Priyanka Chopra's wedding dresses

Now Playing: Expert secrets on how to get your baby to sleep through the night

Now Playing: Margot Robbie Dishes about the upcoming Harley Quinn movie

Now Playing: Emma Bunton discusses what's next on 'The Great American Baking Show'

Now Playing: The best holiday gifts for everyone on your list

Now Playing: Tesla driver arrested after allegedly sleeping

Now Playing: Inside the love story between George and Barbara Bush Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59595484,"title":"The science behind Christmas movie stunts","duration":"4:41","description":"ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee breaks down the science of what happens when a person's tongue comes in contact with a frozen pole and other iconic moments from Christmas movies.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/science-christmas-movie-stunts-59595484","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}