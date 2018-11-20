Transcript for 'Sex and the City 3' movie script reportedly planned to kill off Mr. Big

had ??? How are you doing? Already. Nothing, nothing? I'm so sorry. That was a major epic fail. See if you can make them work. I couldn't. That was my big excitement. Thanks, everybody. Bye. They don't work. You're going to do "Pop news" for us. Because Lara is in Florida, we just traded places. Why not. Hi, everybody. So nice to see you. How are you guys doing? Let's get it started with "Pop." So, didn't you always wonder about the inside story on "Sex and the city", 3. We got the inside story. Here's the deal, you guys were "Sex and the city" fans, right? Huge? We all wanted to root for Mr. Big and Carrie but what if I told you that happy moment almost didn't occur. What? Hard to believe, robin. It turns out we found the script. Brace yourselves. It was revealed in the script for "Sex and the city 3" reportedly calling for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower. No, no. Okay. All right. I've got a lot of questions about that. There's so many questions. We don't have time but the rest of the movie would have followed her as she picked up the pieces of her life. That's not fair because we already saw her left at the altar. A lot of people have said that's enough. You know what, if this was going to be the script for the movie "3," we didn't want it. After it took so long to get together and they were going to kill him off. Remember Dallas, he was in the shower when J.R. I. What is it with taking a shower in movies. Goes all the way back to "Psycho." Just don't. Movie camera, don't get in the shower, don't, don't. Good advice. Up next, surprising text buddies. Who do you text when you need advice? These two. Okay. That's good you all have friends but what about celebrities? You know they're really not just like us. Who do they text. Tiffany haddish dishing out when she needs dating advice she hits up fellow celebrity. Any guess. I don't know. Who. Taylor Swift. She tells "People" magazine the two stars text every other weekend and Taylor recommend she go on Instagram and post an advertisement -- this does not sound good -- saying she's very single. What do you think about celebs saying -- kind of like a wanted ad. Wanted, love. Needed, love. Something like that. You're going to post it on Instagram. Be careful what you wish for. No telling what you'll get back. Just last month, you remember this, because she talked to you right here. Do you remember what she said. She told me I didn't qualify but anyway -- What. You were taking notes though and that's what I thought was amazing. Take a look at this. This is a house. So, apparently his credit score had to be over 700. No kids. Has to have a place of his own, a career, I think this is all fair, right? I mean I don't think there's anything unusual. Now, ladies and gentlemen, a drumbeat on your lap if you would. This may be the most thankful pop news ever. Snoop Dogg is getting his star. I'm telling you, and who deserves one more than snoop Dogg? Probably no one. On the Hollywood walk of fame, now he unveiled it during a special sear upon with his family and friends and a few famous faces and celebrities there were Dr. Dre, Jimmy Kimmel was there. Pharrell. After paying tribute, this is my favorite quote ever, ever, ever. Here's snoop thanking the very special person. I want to thank me. I want to thank me for believing in me, I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting. I want to thank me for just being me at all times. And they cut it off. You know it. He put his exclamation point on the end. He was so classic snoop at the very end we can't even show you, America. But here's the deal, I mean, isn't that kind of like affirmational. We wake up in the morning and look in the mirror and say, I love you, Sam or is that just me? We do love you, Sam. We love that laugh every morning. Thank you. Thank you, Sam? That's "Pop news."

