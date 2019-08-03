'The Simpsons' to pull Michael Jackson episode

The episode, titled "Stark Raving Dad," is being pulled in response to the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland," in which two men accuse Jackson of sexually abusing them as children.
A 1991 episode of the Simpsons featuring Michael Jackson's voice is being pulled from circulation. The show's executives who reportedly made the decision after watching the HBO documentary leaving neverland. In which two men say they were molested by Jackson when they were boys the simpsons' executive producer tells the Wall Street Journal he found the documentary convincing.

