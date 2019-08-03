Transcript for 'The Simpsons' to pull Michael Jackson episode

A 1991 episode of the Simpsons featuring Michael Jackson's voice is being pulled from circulation. The show's executives who reportedly made the decision after watching the HBO documentary leaving neverland. In which two men say they were molested by Jackson when they were boys the simpsons' executive producer tells the Wall Street Journal he found the documentary convincing.

