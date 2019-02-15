Sixth graders recreate iconic book covers for Black History Month

More
Students become prominent black figures in this photo remake.
0:32 | 02/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sixth graders recreate iconic book covers for Black History Month
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61109336,"title":"Sixth graders recreate iconic book covers for Black History Month","duration":"0:32","description":"Students become prominent black figures in this photo remake.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/sixth-graders-recreate-iconic-book-covers-black-history-61109336","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.