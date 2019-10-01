-
Now Playing: Analyzing the big summer songs
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Top songs of the summer
-
Now Playing: Can you believe these songs dropped in 1999?
-
Now Playing: Rally outside R. Kelly's studio following docu-series
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Kevin Hart says he's 'done with' discussing Oscars controversy
-
Now Playing: Bryan Cranston defends decision to play a quadriplegic in the new film 'The Upside'
-
Now Playing: 'Vox Lux' star Natalie Portman on her new role as a rock diva
-
Now Playing: Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and Dr. Jonathan Greenburg talk snoring habits
-
Now Playing: Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders talk season 2 of 'Friends from College'
-
Now Playing: Why Kevin Hart loved working with Bryan Cranston in 'The Upside'
-
Now Playing: Why Melissa McCarthy stopped listening to all the haters
-
Now Playing: Lin-Manuel Miranda saves beloved bookstore in New York City
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart says he's not hosting the Oscars this year
-
Now Playing: Officials ask alleged R. Kelly victims to come forward
-
Now Playing: No stylist, no makeup artist: Jameela Jamil takes on industry standards in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: 'On the Basis of Sex' star on her new role as Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: Lindsay Lohan and co-stars talk highlights, drama of new reality show
-
Now Playing: Mario Batali will not face sex assault charges in New York: Sources
-
Now Playing: Authorities considering possible criminal probe against R. Kelly
-
Now Playing: Clemson wins college football championship