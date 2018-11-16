Transcript for Tessa Thompson shares secrets from behind the scenes of the Marvel universe

And this weather, and, you know, it's an exciting morning because Tessa Thompson is here, very talented actress we all love in "West and starring in "Creed 2." Welcome to the show. Thanks for having me. I love new this movie. Thank you very much. You're so talented and Michael B. Jordan was here and he talked about how incredible it was to build on this rocky story that's been implanted in the history of Hollywood. Yeah. And has been entrusted to you two. How do you feel about it. There is a line that rocky has, he says to Adonis, it's your time now and it's been so incredible to really take this franchise that's been so enduring for 40 year, bring it to a new generation, hopefully we're doing something that satisfies fans but also brings a whole new crowd into the franchise. Well, it's definitely satisfying fans. We won't wait any longer. You ready to see a clip? All right. Here is "Creed II." Check it out. Hmm? You think -- you think -- no. Common. . No, that's not -- All right. I remember that scene and that is Phylicia Rashad. You were a big fan of hers and I heard you tried to impress her in the makeup room. I did. Well, I'm such a huge fan of hers. I literally wouldn't here. She paved the way for me and so many women like me but any time she was in the hair and makeup trailer I was always deejaying music but when she was in, I was conscientious of my playlist because I was trying to impress her. Which I happened to do a couple of times. I played Beyonce's "Love on top" and she's like that's my favorite Beyonce song and I'm like, thank god. But also in this movie I noticed the singing of you sing. You have an incredible voice. Thank you. Waiting for the album. Yeah, well, you know, the official album dropped today or at midnight I guess. The soundtrack. Up early for this. It came out at midnight so I have a couple songs on that. I don't know if I'll ever do a release but it's so fun to get to make music for Bianca. You're so talented. Marvel universe, Michael played in "Black panther" so did you compare superhero note. Sort of kind of but, no, because I think when you're a superhero if you have a cape you always want to get advice from people who have capes because they're really hard -- like things get caught in them. They hit you in the face so I tended to try to ask for cape advice and he didn't have a cape so -- Cape advice. He had -- he doesn't wear a cape. He's capeless. He maybe needs one to have your kind of power. I got to say this movie is fantastic. You were fantastic. Everyone should go out and check it out. It is "Creed II" and hits theaters on Thanksgiving.

