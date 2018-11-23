Transcript for Thanksgiving weekend box office battle between 'Ralph Breaks the Internet,' 'Creed 2'

Well, it is a battle at the box office on this holiday weekend. "Creed 2" and "Ralph breaks the internet" and kayna Whitworth has more. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, whit, good morning. So the Thanksgiving previews alone, those Tuesday night showings bringing in millions proving we're headed for a record shattering weekend at the box office and as you mentioned "Ralph breaks the internet" leading the way. "Ralph breaks the internet." Cool. Reporter: And box office records. Holy cow. Reporter: Wrecking through previous titleholders bringing in $3.8 million. The most in a Thanksgiving preview audience ever for a Disney release. And the company estimating a record-breaking domestic launch of $90 million for the time the weekend is over. Battling for the top spot with "Creed 2," gobbling up its own lion's share of tickets this Thanksgiving. Listen to me, this guy is dangerous. You don't think I can beat him? Reporter: Hauling in 3.7 million Tuesday. Its star recently on "Gma." I put on about 20 pounds. My opponent in this one is huge and I just wanted to look close. I just wanted to look close. Reporter: Already getting Oscar buzz. 2017 supporting actor mahershala Ali and two-time nominee viggo Mortensen teaming up in "Green book" that could possibly lead to more nominations for the two actors. And the musical biopic "Bohemian rhapsody," the story of Freddie Mercury expected to reach $150 million by the end of the holiday weekend. "Variety" reporting that Ralph earned 18.5 million in its first full day of release so could potentially beat out frode -- "Frozen." But you when have kids at home this holiday weekend it's not surprising they're the ones that drive the trends. Exactly. And with the weekend like this and the weather we're having -- That's my idea of a black Friday curling up in the movie theater with a bucket of popcorn and warming up. Back to begin weather heavy rain and snow hitting the west

