Transcript for Tina Turner reveals how her husband saved her life

off a Monday morning and now it's time for "Pop news" with A.B. Adrienne Bankert. A little inspiration and a story of true love. We begin with Tina turner's surprise in her upcoming memoir "My love story." She revealed she had a life-saving kidney transplant and the donor was her husband, Irwin Bach. She suffered a stroke three weeks after they were married and her condition deteriorated fast and she was shocked by her husband's offer to give her a kidney. She had the life-saving operation in 2017. Turner says she is still managing her complications but she's now an advocate for organ donation. Wow. Wonderful news. He match her was right next to her. One scandalously powerful woman. Kerry Washington gracing the cover of "Marie Claire's" power issue talking about her return to Broadway starring in "American son" that examines race relations playing a mom whose teenage son disappears and opens up about motherhood and says her kids are her teachers and adds the children I got came in perfect and I have to figure out how to grow and evolve so I can support the truth of them. Wow. Beautiful. Beautifully put. Yeah. You talk to people and say these are my kids but then I have other friends who say this is my stewardship. I'm taking care of these kids making sure they're the best humans possible. That power issue hits newsstands October 18th so look forward to that. Finally, I know you have a dog. Do you have a pet? No. I don't have a lifestyle for a pet. I have a dog. Nemo. A rascal. The cutest yearbook photo ever. Check this out. This is rowdy. He's ready for his close-up. He is a service dog for a student at M.G. Kaufman elementary school in lake Charles, Louisiana, and didn't want to be left out of the picture day. So he got the bow tie, he's working on that smile. Handsome fellow. Might be more photogenic than I was in school. That's "Pop news." All right, Adrienne. I couldn't get Nemo to sit still for five seconds to take a picture. Well trained puppy there in thank you. Turning to our "Gma" cover

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.