Transcript for Tributes pour in for Marvel mastermind Stan Lee, dead at 95

celebrate -- turn to a celebration of Stan Lee in his life. He is the mastermind behind so many marvel comics and died Monday at 95 years old. ABC's Chris Connelly is in los Angeles with more about this icon. Good morning, Chris. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. You know, with boundless creativity and ceaseless enthusiasm Stan Lee made his mark on popular culture. His many cameos in marvel movies are a fitting tribute to the man who brought us the groundbreaking comic book characters that rule the big screen today. This is Stan Lee coming at you. Reporter: From "Spider-man" to "The incredible hulk" and king of the cameo. Stan Lee's life spanned it all. He and his collaborators creating a new kind of superhero that would flourish in comic books and eventually films. These classic characters and so many more all capable of great feats yet flawed and relatable with insecurities that touched a chord with millions. If you are interested in the character, if you can empathize with the character, then you care about the stories. Reporter: His characters became massively popular through the '60s onward as Stan Lee advocated for equality and social justice from Stan's soapbox. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart said Bob iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney company. Stan Lee started at what would become marvel back in 1939. Many years later his increasingly public persona as the happy warrior of his art form mirrored the ascent of the subculture he had long championed. Especially his 2008 "Iron man" ushered in. Each movie would feature a Stan Lee cameo. Spotting him would send a ripple of delight through a film audience eager to acknowledge the man who created and elevated marvel's superheroes. As with Tobey Maguire in "Spider-man 3." I guess one person can make a difference. Reporter: Stan Lee died Monday at the age of 95. If you're looking for his legacy, you don't have to look very far, I feel that if you're able to entertain, he once said, you're doing a good thing. And as Stanley himself might have said, excelsior ever upward, Michael. Chris, some people say that Stan Lee is actually the highest grossest actor of all time. Because he's in all these marvel movies, is that true? Add up all those appearances and looking at $24 billion in worldwide grosses. Maybe he is. Wow. Wow. Well, he definitely will be missed but I'm pretty sure his legacy will live on forever. One man made a difference. Let's head back to rob on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.