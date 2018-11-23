Transcript for 'Widows' cast on making the heist flick

Now to Oscar winner Steve Mcqueen's all female heist movie called "Widows" and, Adrienne, you sat down with the cast. What a cast it is, Dan. In fact, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth debicki, Cynthia erivo and Viola Davis journeys helped create these gripping characters. The cast of "Widows," the dark, intense film stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth debicki and Broadway's Cynthia erivo. When I see you on screen I think they had some amazing epic conversations off camera. I mean, really. You have no idea. Reporter: The ladies come together to fight for their lives after the criminals they love are killed leaving them to repay their debts. This is a woman who has to get up every day after the loss of a child and a husband and she's got to get this thing done. Reporter: Emotional scenes they say are fueled by real-life experiences overcoming the odds and typecasting and their journey as women. I'm Farrelly very shy. I just happen to have a deep voice. I probably have a little bit of an abrupt nature but I feel like I'm very approachable. It's all of those things that we put on ourselves in order to just face the world and make it through. It takes so much courage to be yourself. Yes. But it also sometimes takes somebody to even see the things that you're not allowing yourself to be. Was it therapeutic in that way or was it more liberating. Both. Yes. I found both. They say director Steve Mcqueen gave them liberty to see their parts and themselves differently. There is an address in the pads of money I just gave you. Meet me there tomorrow at 11:15. What if we say no? She'll give them our names. As a man in this industry he decided to see the world and discover it through a feminine lens and I was just so grateful for that. You know, there is no way I could say though to this guy. This is not your place. I'm standing here. While Cynthia erivo says her co-stars helped make her movie debut much easier. When I first got on set to do the movie I was nervous. What was wonderful is that every day there were three other women who were there to hold my hand which patience and with like laughter and fun. It was perfect. And Michelle with her playlist. Lighting up the mood whether we will are getting a little too dark. What was on top of it? We had Nina Simone. Ojays and -- We were dancing in our robes. A lot of girl talk there. You would have appreciated that. I already do. And the movie is out right now? That's right. It's in theaters right now. You can go watch it while you're on holiday.

