What will win the Oscar for best picture?

The nominees are "Black Panther," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," "BlacKkKlansman," "Green Book," "Vice," "A Star Is Born," and "Roma."
1:00 | 02/22/19

Transcript for What will win the Oscar for best picture?
