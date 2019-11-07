Transcript for World Cup champs steal the show at ESPYS

Turning to the espy, a big night celebrating top athletes including the new world cup champs. They made it to L.A. Last night in time to claim some of the biggest awards. T.J. Holmes is here. Robin, remember, they just won the world cup Sunday in France and since then they've had a ticker tape parade, got tickets to the city, throw in a couple of pool party, came to "Gma." Yacht ride. Yes, thank you, George and made it to L.A. To pick up what I would call probably the no-brainer award last night but there was plenty of other stuff last night we didn't see coming. On one of the biggest nights in sports, 23 iconic women were the biggest stars. The women's national soccer team. Reporter: The world cup champions added two more awards to their list of accolades. Sorry but this is probably the second best trophy we won this week. Here's to the next world cup in another four years. Thank you. Reporter: The night was about recognizing the sports world's best and brightest like drew Brees who delivered what some are calling the most valuable husband moment. First and foremost I'd like to thank my wife. I love you so much. I fall more in love were you each and every day. That led to a tricky situation for Dwyane wade. Thank you to drew Brees because of what you said to your wife on stage, my wife looked at me with a death stare. And said if I don't say something up here the car ride home is going to be long. Reporter: Game changing new cop maniers graced the stage like Zion Williamson winning best college athlete. Thank you. I love duke. Wish I could have stayed a second year but I had other things to do so thank you. Reporter: But on this night that was dedicated to incredible athletes it was coach rob Mendez born without airports and legs that inspired us all. So for anyone out there not sure if they can do something, it could be in sport, it could be in your job or your life, I'm here to tell you you can do it. You've got to be passionate. You've got to work at it but it can happen and I'm not done yet. Oh, wow. There's a lot of award shows every year. This is the only one I'm guaranteed to cry at because there are poignant moments like that. When you into your office, look at me. Look at me and he said, focus on what you can do instead of what you can't and you really can go places in the world so take that with you. He said I could not play football but I could coach and that's what he's doing. I know? That's what he's doing, great moments always come out of the espys. Laughing and crying at the same time. That's beautiful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.