Transcript for 13-year-old shark attack survivor returns to school

We are back now with that ABC news exclusive with the 13-year-old California boy who survived a shark attack. Well, now he's back at school and our cameras were there for his first day and Amy is here with more. Good morning, Amy. That's right, good morning, everyone. Keane Hayes suffered serious bite wounds when that shark attacked him but he has made a remarkable recovery and now he is sharing his story with his classmates. A round of applause awaiting Keane Hayes. Making a triumphant return back to his classroom less than a month after being attacked by a great white shark. When I was in the water, I was like probably a big fish and my mind instantly went to shark. We have a shark attack. Reporter: Just 2 1/2 weeks ago he was diving for lobsters with a friend when out of the blue emerged a great white taking a bite out of the 13-year-old. Keane miraculously escaping the jaws of the shark making his way to a nearby kayak. Lucky we got him out of the water. Once we threw him up and started heading in, that's when I looked back and a shark was behind the kayak. On the kayak and then tow in and then I'm on the beach for like ten minutes then we get a helicopter. Reporter: Keane was airlifted to a hospital where he endured five hours of surgery. His mother overcome with emotion grateful her son was still alive. I just want to tell him I love him from the bottom of my heart. I just feel very lucky. Reporter: Today he's on the road to recovery, and it will likely take months. But back inside the classroom it was light-hearted banter between Keane and his friends. The first thing that I said when pie mom came up, can you take pictures for Instagram. Reporter: His curious classmates also wanting to know about Keane's celebrity hospital visitors including Tony Hawk and well-known shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton. How was it to see Bethany Hamilton? It was really cool. She showed me how she plays pool. She holes the stick and hits it with her hip so that was pretty cool. I tried that. Reporter: As to the question of when Keane will take to the ocean again, well, his mother has just a few safety ideas in mind. Plans for when you're going to start skating. Hopefully really, really soon. Definitely want to go back out there. He'll be wrapped in bubble wrap, though. Reporter: Yeah, and wrapped up for a good reason. She says Keane has a thousand stitches from those shark wounds and despite all of that you guys, you'll love this, guess what, Keane wants to lobster dive again and says he likes sharks even more now than he did before his experience. Wonderful. Glad that he's doing so well and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.