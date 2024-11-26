Adorable toddler meets Winnie the Pooh while dressed as the beloved character

The two shared a sweet hug at Disneyland Paris.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live