Transcript for Little boy bullied for nail polish gets confidence from community of strangers

Yeah. Yeah. Painting rich in were you glad to Wear nail polish today. Yeah. Yeah. College Lou it's my. And hungry that and believe me. What advice do you have other little boys who may Wear nail polish but. I'm afraid. And he. Mean yeah. Yeah. And who wouldn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.