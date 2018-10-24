Little boy bullied for nail polish gets confidence from community of strangers

More
5-year-old Sam Gouveia was bullied for wearing nail polish to school.
1:17 | 10/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Little boy bullied for nail polish gets confidence from community of strangers
Yeah. Yeah. Painting rich in were you glad to Wear nail polish today. Yeah. Yeah. College Lou it's my. And hungry that and believe me. What advice do you have other little boys who may Wear nail polish but. I'm afraid. And he. Mean yeah. Yeah. And who wouldn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58719612,"title":"Little boy bullied for nail polish gets confidence from community of strangers","duration":"1:17","description":"5-year-old Sam Gouveia was bullied for wearing nail polish to school.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/boy-bullied-nail-polish-confidence-community-strangers-58719612","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.