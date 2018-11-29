Why this bride had guests wear blindfolds during her ceremony

Stephanie Campbell, who lost her vision by the age of 29, recently married Robert Campbell in Australia.
0:35 | 11/29/18

You lose when a death sentences. The others become Hudgens. Which allow us to experience something as beautiful as he's battles in entirely unique life. Today we get to experience that steps going.

