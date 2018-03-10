Dad dressing toddler son in Disney characters is your pre-Halloween dose of cuteness

Tucker Bohman created the Instagram account @toystorydad, where he shares photos and videos of his son Beckham dressed up in Disney looks.
0:45 | 10/03/18

