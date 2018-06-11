Family adopts 4 siblings to complete their family of 12

More
The Beauchene family adopted four siblings in need of a home, bringing the total number of kids at home to 10.
10:43 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family adopts 4 siblings to complete their family of 12

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58994072,"title":"Family adopts 4 siblings to complete their family of 12 ","duration":"10:43","description":"The Beauchene family adopted four siblings in need of a home, bringing the total number of kids at home to 10. ","url":"/GMA/Family/video/family-adopts-siblings-complete-family-12-58994072","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.