Minnesota teen does the ‘Griddy’ dance to keep warm while shoveling driveway

Andrew’s mom shared the video of her son grooving along in the popular post-touchdown dance, writing on Twitter, “No coat needed. He got dance moves to keep him warm.”

January 9, 2023

