'Nutcracker' babies have us in the Christmas spirit

More
Babies pose as characters from The Nutcracker in new photo shoot.
0:18 | 11/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Nutcracker' babies have us in the Christmas spirit
A minute. And a minute. And and in. Yeah. Yeah. I. Oh. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59007254,"title":"'Nutcracker' babies have us in the Christmas spirit","duration":"0:18","description":"Babies pose as characters from The Nutcracker in new photo shoot.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/nutcracker-babies-us-christmas-spirit-59007254","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.