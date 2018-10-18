Parents, this no-iron dryer hack might literally change your life

More
This no-iron dryer hack is life changing.
0:50 | 10/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents, this no-iron dryer hack might literally change your life
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58574202,"title":"Parents, this no-iron dryer hack might literally change your life","duration":"0:50","description":"This no-iron dryer hack is life changing.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/parents-iron-dryer-hack-literally-change-life-58574202","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.