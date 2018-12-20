These 7 siblings were adopted together just in time for Christmas

Michael and Terri Hawthorn of Hot Springs, Arkansas, adopted 7 siblings -- Dawson, 15, Kyndal, 11, Lacey, 10, Layna, 10, Addiley, 9, Arria, 9 and Nixson, 8, on Dec. 3.
