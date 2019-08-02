Teacher fixes student's hair during gym class in sweet video

Jonathan Oliver was filmed while putting Kristen Paulk's hair in a ponytail at WG Nunn Elementary School in Valdosta, Georgia.
0:36 | 02/08/19

