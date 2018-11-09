Texas A&M loving parents see rival school symbol in ultrasound

Texas A&M alumna Samantha Perkins saw her son make what looked like a "Hook 'em Horns" hand sign of the rival University of Texas Longhorns inside the womb during a sonogram.
1:53 | 09/11/18

