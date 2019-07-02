Transcript for Toddler, businessman become friends at airport

And we are back now with the sweet story behind these photos that went viral. A businessman and this toddler became fast friends at an airport and janai Norman is here with more of the story. Good morning, janai. Guys, good morning. So this Facebook post has nearly 400,000 likes. The girl's dad says the two watched cartoons and shared snac he's using the experience as a teachable moment about kindness and compassion in a country that can feel so deeply divided. This is the picture that's warming hearts across the country. Little Carter Jean in her pajamas making friends with this complete stranger. I asked did she want to sit next to me and she did and I showed her some snoopy videos and we just had a good time. Carter's father was touched by the man's kindness and shared this snap on Facebook writing, watching them in that moment I couldn't help but think, different genders, different races, different generations and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her. He was just very kind to my daughter the entire time. Even when she was, you know, being a toddler and grabbing and touching and flipping through the tablet. He could care less. Reporter: The post shared more than 140,000 times since Saturday. Say hello. Hello. For those 45 minutes time stood still. Both Carter and Joseph Wright forming an undeniable bond. It just warmed my heart when little Carter just wanted to share her food with somebody else. You know, that was very touching. And so many people on social media loved this story, some criticized the dad for pointing out their different races but he said it's like we can't communicate about our differences because we've been pretending they don't exist. He said they do exist. We should embrace them so I also think a lot connected with, now, when you're traveling with a kid, it can be such a challenge. To have someone would will be very kind, absolutely, thank you, thank you. Are you remembering a recent incident with your -- A whole bunch of them. Yeah, so -- The dad's posting was very sweet. His heart was in the right place, what he was saying. Really was.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.