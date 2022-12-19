You have to watch this boy crush 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Jennifer White-Johnson and her husband Kevin Johnson Jr. knew their son Knox had a solo at his school's winter concert. They didn't know it would get even Mariah Carey's attention.

December 19, 2022

