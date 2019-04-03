4-year-old girl with spina bifida walks for first time as her friends cheer her on

More
"She has so much grit. She's such a special little girl," her teacher said.
0:49 | 03/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4-year-old girl with spina bifida walks for first time as her friends cheer her on
Yeah. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61467975,"title":"4-year-old girl with spina bifida walks for first time as her friends cheer her on","duration":"0:49","description":"\"She has so much grit. She's such a special little girl,\" her teacher said.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/year-girl-spina-bifida-walks-time-friends-cheer-61467975","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.