Transcript for Alex Guarnaschelli shares her New Year's Day recovery brunch recipe

The food network star and executive chef of "Butter" is here with that, and we have gotten into the drink. We're recovering. We're recovering by continuing on with the same stuff. I think that's the plan. Okay. Got it. Hair of the dog is what I would like to call that. A bloody Mary that you can make without vodka or add it in. It's like you read my mind. You can use this drink. You're having it without the alcohol. Rough night, you know, maybe vodka and tequila. I don't think you need the alcohol with a bloody Mary. It's, like, a meal in a glass. How do you do it right? Very hydrating. Horse radish, celery and just a little bit of hot sauce. Not too much. Okay. I like the -- I like it when it's not too spicy. I like how you said not too much, but the omelet we're going to do -- we're going to do way too much. That's what makes it so good. What are you putting in here? Wow. You really are -- you should be a chef I think. I love it. You didn't mean all of it? Of course, I did. Go with it, girl. I love your style. Scallions, sausage, bacon, cheese, and when you are done wit, more cheese. Sage, fried leaves and you can feel cheffy. Some people don't like tomatoes. We happen to love them. They're so great. They're absorbing, right? Speaking of absorbing, I want to mention, all I did was whip a few eggs and add a splash of water. Water makes them fluffy. That's what I do too. 2019 in the kitchen. It makes eggs fluffy because it adds steam instead of adding -- Oh. Talk to me about how your pancakes look better than mine. I'm sure they are not. This is a super simple pancake batter with corn bread added in. You're sip a bloody Mary and getting that horse radish. I call it recovering. When you are getting back to your best life, you need corn meal pancake and spiced syrup, which you can look super cheffy, and use cinnamon stick, ginger. Such a great idea. Smart tip. Something not super spicy. I love how she brings our drink down. Then just stack them up. Put it on top, and then also jams. If you are not a maple syrup person, then just put a different jam on top, or if you are like me, put half a jar of jam on everything and cover it with butter. With it in the pancake mix, you add a little extra? You can add fine-ground corn meal to the box mix. Is that okay? You have my permission. You're dressed for success. I'm here to shush the pancakes and this is easy. Flour, baking powder and we'll see you later. Half and half, and you can just carve out -- Can I get a ten-second tip? How do you get a fluffier pancake? The best tip for that is add double the baking powder, don't telling anybody, and let the batter sit for 15 minutes. Extra hot pan? That works too, but all the pancake batter wants to do is recover. It wants to recover.

