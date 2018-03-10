-
Now Playing: Memorial Day weekend grilling tips from Guy Fieri
-
Now Playing: Summer recipe ideas for National Hamburger Day
-
Now Playing: Dad dressing toddler son in Disney characters is your pre-Halloween dose of cuteness
-
Now Playing: This Guy Fieri birthday party will take you down to Flavortown
-
Now Playing: 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Constance Wu reveals she almost wasn't in the movie
-
Now Playing: Jessie James Decker shares her delicious, secret 'fit-chiladas' recipe
-
Now Playing: Bobby Moynihan and BB-8 visit 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: Reese Witherspoon plays 'Teacup Roulette' with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines
-
Now Playing: Reese Witherspoon says this 'Legally Blonde' cutie is one of her favorite co-stars
-
Now Playing: Sara Haines reveals the new movie that made Michael Strahan cry
-
Now Playing: This is for all the parents whose kids are struggling with nighttime potty training
-
Now Playing: Boy who can't go outside at recess patrols with school officer instead
-
Now Playing: Ultimate DIY fall projects for the whole family
-
Now Playing: Mary Poppins-themed afternoon tea is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
-
Now Playing: Only on GMA: Exclusive look at Mickey's 90th birthday cupcake
-
Now Playing: Alums reunite to sing 'Seasons of Love' for former choir teacher
-
Now Playing: 'GMA Day' Deals and Steals to support breast cancer initiatives
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan and Sara Haines break down tips for maintaining relationships
-
Now Playing: Brew your own 'potions' this Halloween in this magical mixology class
-
Now Playing: Do you follow anyone on social media who constantly posts about their kids?