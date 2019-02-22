Inside the Governors Ball with Wolfgang Puck

More
What's on Wolfgang Puck's menu for the Oscars after-party?
0:55 | 02/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the Governors Ball with Wolfgang Puck
It's the sum in the Dick for isn't this absolutely gorgeous with the colors of the Oscars of course he's either read in the gulf. And he's candles don't mean. 600 of them. That is my psyche right if he gains for five years just Wolfgang just for this event. Where the person right. And it. At mountain town. Enjoy justice. (%expletive)

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61247349,"title":"Inside the Governors Ball with Wolfgang Puck","duration":"0:55","description":"What's on Wolfgang Puck's menu for the Oscars after-party?","url":"/GMA/Food/video/inside-governors-ball-wolfgang-puck-61247349","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.