Transcript for Inside the Governors Ball with Wolfgang Puck

It's the sum in the Dick for isn't this absolutely gorgeous with the colors of the Oscars of course he's either read in the gulf. And he's candles don't mean. 600 of them. That is my psyche right if he gains for five years just Wolfgang just for this event. Where the person right. And it. At mountain town. Enjoy justice. (%expletive)

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.