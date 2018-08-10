Transcript for LaCroix hit with lawsuit alleging the bubbly water contains an insecticide

story, that lawsuit bubbling up over Lacroix sparkling water. New claims are sparking concerns it could contain an ingredient used in an insecticide. ABC's Eva pilgrim here with that story. Eva, good morning. Reporter: Good morning. This morning questions about what is in Lacroix, that sparkling water that people can't get enough of. Is it natural and do we really need to be all that worried about it? Lacroix's sparkling water has become a cultural phenomenon. Do what I do and bathe in Lacroix sparkling water. Reporter: Lacroix sales growing 47% last year making it the number one brand of flavored bottled water in the U.S. Advertised as a drink that contains only natural flavors, but this morning, those claims now coming under fire. The drink's parent company, national beverage corporation, is facing a class action lawsuit alleging Lacroix water is manufactured using nonnatural flavors and synthetic compounds. If the claims are substantiated, this could have a dire effect on the company. It could again force it to remove this substance from all of its water products. Reporter: But Lacroix says the allegations are false tweeting all ingredients in Lacroix are natural. Allegations that claim otherwise are false and trouble us much as they trouble you. According to the suit, the company misled consumers by using an all natural label on its drinks alleging the sparkling water also contains chemicals like linalool which is used as a many cockroach insecticide but experts say even if true, consumers shouldn't jump to conclusions about the bubbly beverage saying Lacroix would have to contain 50% of the linalool to pose a health risk and that the natural chemical is often found in fruits and used for flavorings in spice plants like cinnamon. Consumers should not be alarmed by the lawsuit. The compounds under discussion occur naturally in citrus beverages like Orange juice, lime juice. Scientists, at least one tells us, one of the chemicals is found on the citrus fruit when you pick them off the tree so questions about whether or not that is natural, Cecilia. A lot of questions there. Let's turn to that "Gma"

