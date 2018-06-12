Life-size gingerbread house lets guests host sweet parties

More
The gingerbread house at Stella San Jac also includes a photo booth.
0:37 | 12/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Life-size gingerbread house lets guests host sweet parties
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59622605,"title":"Life-size gingerbread house lets guests host sweet parties","duration":"0:37","description":"The gingerbread house at Stella San Jac also includes a photo booth.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/life-size-gingerbread-house-lets-guests-host-sweet-59622605","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.