Sneak peek of Markle, Harry's wedding cake

More
Markle and Harry's wedding cake will be made with 200 lemons and 500 organic eggs, along with 44 pounds each of butter, flour and sugar.
2:06 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sneak peek of Markle, Harry's wedding cake

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55256119,"title":"Sneak peek of Markle, Harry's wedding cake","duration":"2:06","description":"Markle and Harry's wedding cake will be made with 200 lemons and 500 organic eggs, along with 44 pounds each of butter, flour and sugar.","url":"/GMA/Food/video/sneak-peek-markle-harrys-wedding-cake-55256119","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.