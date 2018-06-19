Transcript for How to keep summer side dishes light and healthy

Next Chapter ????????? Time now for our cookout calorie challenge. We showed you some calorie main course swaps yesterday. Now it's time for the side. Dawn Jackson is here with her secrets. Everything is under 250 calories. Thank you for doing that. When you go to a barbecue, so many sides out there, one of the favorites is Mac and cheese. How many calories are in a cup of Mac and cheese. Great to eat all of your favorites with a little bit of swapping you can save calories increase your nutrition and have fun. Traditionally this Mac and cheese is made with butter, flour, whole milk, cheese, 450 calories for this. 450, I had no idea. We're going to do a healthy swap. This is 245 calories. You're saving over 200 calories. . This is butternut Mac and cheese. Puree Mac and cheese and you put real cheese in there. But you're saving a lot of calories because you're using butternut squash. All right, let's have some more fun. The next one, here we go. Baked beans. This cup of baked beans is 300 calcalories. But there's hidden sugar in there. Wow. The reveal. I got to say, I love this. 200 calories. We save 100 calories. But also, no sugar. This is just green beans, kidney beans, in an italian-style dressing. I'm down for that. Next corn on the cob. Most people coat it with a lot of butter. Butter adds flavor. This is 50 calories for this. So, let's turn it around and see what we can do. Drop 100. Right, we dropped 100 calories. This is just 1250 calories. This is seasoned corn. Bam, just like that. A little vitamin D while you're at it. Nice. Then one of these staples of any barbecue is potato salad. Potato salad is mayo, but this is 350 calories for just this little bit. Look at that. That's a real shocker. Only 100 calories. Because half of the potatoes are roasted cauliflower. It's still creamy, still potato salad, only 100 calories. You can eat that and eat that and eat that. You just helped me keep my summer bod in the middle of summer. Get her tips on our website. Make sure you do that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.