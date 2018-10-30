Transcript for How to throw the ultimate last-minute DIY Halloween party

to make your Halloween party fun to, make your guests scream because that's fun. With just one more day until our big Halloween show Brit Morin is here. Always has great ideas. So many to get to starting with really fun last-minute ways to create the ambience. Get fruit punch. You probably have some at your house. We put dry ice in it to give it the spook factor. Warm drinks make dry ice more active. Worm fruit punch. Put water no a glove and froze it to make a spooky hand inside and have our spooky ice cubes with our gummy worms we froze inside -- That's kid friendly. Speaking of kid, the foods. This might be my favorite thing. Can you get a close-up. Jalapeno poppers. They have little eyes. Look at those. All you do is slice a jalapeno in half and fake out the seeds and stuff with cream cheese and wrap with crescent rolls and add the candy eyeballs at the end. I think those are fantastic. This is also a really good idea. Pizza but in the end it looks like a mummy and, shh, there's vegetables in it. Yeah, right, exactly. My mummy has had a better day. Hi, mummy. Hi, mummy. This one. It's French bread with all the usual and then you did really thin -- Zucchini and use a vegetable peeler right on top and bake it in the oven for 20 minutes and add the olive eyeballs. Devil is in the details. Main course here is pumpkin lasagna so just bake your lasagna inside a pumpkin. Bake the pumpkin first and then fill in your lasagna toppings and put it back in for 45 minutes. I have so many questions about this. Did you totally clear it out. I mean, yes. Do you expect your guests to eat the filling of the pumpkin. Yes, I love eating pumpkin. I do, too. Pumpkin everything, right? It's all usual ingredients of lasagna. If you know how to do that you know how to do this. If your kids have dolls and you have old sheets. They can become creepy ghosts for your front porch. Get an old sheet and cut it into a circle and add eyeballs. The key is you add a little hole for her hand and then you just throw it right on top and put it on your front porch and add a little treat bag with candy. It's cute. All fun ideas. We have to -- if I don't get to shay and Charlotte then I'll get in big trouble. We are going to bowl with pumpkins. That's right. These are water bottles we spray painted and go, go, go. Oh! You're the winner. We got a winner. Once again, get all the tips on our website, thank you so much for being with us.

