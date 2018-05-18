-
Now Playing: What to expect for Harry, Markle's wedding menu
-
Now Playing: Over-the-top royal wedding shake takes the cake
-
Now Playing: Visit the hotspots around Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle's new home
-
Now Playing: Hotel suite of the week: Villa Frangipani Beach Resort
-
Now Playing: How Walt Disney World creates magical and memorable weddings
-
Now Playing: Royal wedding guests chosen for their charity work called invite 'heartwarming'
-
Now Playing: Why the royals love their fascinators
-
Now Playing: 5-minute makeup tricks to look like Duchess Kate
-
Now Playing: Awkward or amusing? Why brides and grooms are nixing traditions like garter tosses
-
Now Playing: Firefighters save puppy trapped in pipe
-
Now Playing: Volcanic smog threatens Hawaii residents
-
Now Playing: Pro golfer's wife arrested after domestic disturbance
-
Now Playing: Laurel vs. yanny viral debate is over
-
Now Playing: How Meghan Markle will carry on Princess Diana's legacy
-
Now Playing: Backstreet Boys return with new song and summer tour dates
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Must-have problem-solving products
-
Now Playing: Natural beauty tips and products from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
-
Now Playing: Meet everyday people taking part in Harry, Markle's wedding
-
Now Playing: Markle follows in footsteps of royal brides Diana, Kate
-
Now Playing: Female trumpeter to make history at Harry, Markle wedding