Transcript for Viral baker Wendy Kou shares her colossal cookie recipe on 'GMA'

Our next guest Wendy Kou became a social media sensation when her incredible cookies. Here they are. I mean, we are very excited about these. Larger than life and even better, stuffed with a sweet surprise. Yes. That's right. Just in time for Valentine's day. Only five ingredients, five store bought innts. Exactly. Super easy, anybody can do this. Let's talk about the origin of the giant, delicious Wendy surprise cookie. Okay, well, so my husband -- both my husband and I were on a diet -- You were on a diet? Yi, both of us were. We were both on a diet and then I was craving a cookie so I started making them and then he's like, wait, wait, you're on a diet. You got to like watch -- no, I'm just going to have one cookie. So I made a giant cookie for myself and a regular size one for him and when the timer went offer he comes running over. Wait a sick. What just happened? I was like, yeah, I am just going to have one cookie. So we're simplifying this so you can do it at home. Exactly. We're using premade dough that you can just buy from the grocery store and one package you can make two giant cookies and that's how big these are. What's the first step. First step we'll take this dough ball. Yes. Here's my dough ball. George, you're doing -- I'm going to spread. So George is making a chocolate chip with nutella and peanut butter so when you break it open it's going to be fantastic. We're doing a sugar cookie which is this very, very deep red for our sweethearts and fill it with a chocolate ganache. So flatten it into a disc. George, you've gotten ahead of us. That's the way George is. So chocolate ganache goes, you make your one cookie, hard to believe you'rusing half a roll. Consider that, ladies and gentlemen. So just spread it out. And then, yeah, you've got this really going. This is nutella and peanut butter. Making stripes with it. Yours is prettier than mine. But you got this. Do you like to go all the way to the edge? I notice the way we did it in our kitchen you leave a little bit of room. So you leave a little bit of room around the edge here so it's easier to seal it so the stuffing doesn't come out when it bakes. Okay. So then you take the other half and you -- We're going to take the other half here. And put it over top. It's a little messy right now. Just camera, go to George. I broke mine. You're doing really well. Not pretty but it will taste good. And then the last step is the best step which is covering it with sprinkles so just go to town like all over as much as you want. And then, George, we're going to cover yours with tons of sprinkles here, press them in and then like lots of chocolate chips. As many chocolate chips as you want. And then the magic of television, they bake for how long? About 30 minutes, 30 to 35 minute. 35 minutes. There it is. And then -- The best part, ready. The reveal. Yay! Let's go. Amazing. Ooh. Can I give you guys a piece? You want to taste it? I'll go this way. Whoa. Here, pass it around. Can I taste those? Yeah, of course. Wendy, these are so delicious. So good. Yes. It is good. Yeah. George, I like yours. All right. You can find these recipes on our website.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.