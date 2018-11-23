Transcript for 3 ways to use your leftover Thanksgiving cranberries

There are so many leftover Turkey sandwiches one can eat so we invited the deputy food director at "Martha Stewart living" and he is here to tell us how cranberry sauce, cranberry sauce is your secret sauce for leftovers. Cranberry sauce really is the unsung hero of the Thanksgiving table and I'll tell you why. You can use the leftovers all weekend long to reimagine all that food in your fridge from the big holiday feast that will be so delicious. The tart sweetness makes all the flavors shine. It's kind of the bright spot. It really is. A lot of acidity and sweetness and makes all the flavors pop. If you had one tip -- You love to cook. I hate wasting things. How do we make sure each part is utilized. A dish we can do that. You can do that with everything, right, from breakfast, lunch or dinner. Good, we have our pie shell now. Thank you. Thank you. I love -- Making the everything -- This is the everything pie. All your leftovers in pie form so what I'm doing is making a base. I.D. Kind of like you would do with chicken and dumplings. Broth. Vegetables and Turkey meat, potato, let it boil down and let it cool so when it's cooled it looked like this, right? First stuffing. So stuffing is the base. You want a good -- this is a classic white bread stuff. Carb on carb. Carb on carb, why not. It's the holidays. Dieting is for January. We're not there yet. We're not there yet. This will ago as a base and prevent any moisture from the filling getting into your crust so your crust will be nice and crispy golden brown flaky. Everyone is hungry here, I think. You bring this out and it's like we ate yesterday. Cranberry sauce, a cup and a half. I'll hold some back. Fold the dough over. A basic pie dough like you would use for an apple or pumpkin pie and then a little egg wash on the outside. That will make it nice and golden and glossy. We can eat it, right? We can try it. Dinner in pie form. You're good. That was so easy. This one my kids would love. Anything with a tortilla win. If you hide stuff in there. How do we do it? Start with a tortilla and want flour, not corn because it's nice and soft and pliable. Brie cheese because it will spread as it cooks and don't want it oozing out as it cooks. That is soft cheese. Leftever Turkey and I'll shred this up, super simple. Keep it in the middle to one side. Just a few ingredients and, of course, dijon. See, I wasn't expecting that part. A little pop. You threw me there. It's the unexpected. I think we'll use cranberry sauce. Guess what we're missing? Cranberry, dump that on there. You want a lot of this, more than you think it can take, fold it over, brush it with oil and the oil will make it nice and crispy in the skillet and you'll get that color. A little dijon on top. More flavor. Into a skillet it goes. Do you hear it sizzleing? I turned it down. A cranberry dijon dipping -- Equal parts, mix it up and you can serve it with a warm pretzel or a sandwich spread for your Turkey sandwich. This is delicious. This everything pie is everything. It is everything, right? The cranberry -- So good. The cranberry sauce makes every single dish and now we won't have any left after today. It makes it so pretty. Amplifies the flavor. Greg, thank you very much. To get these go to our website, goodmorningamerica.com and we'll

