Soldier reunited with K9 partner 

Army Ssg. Kristin Vanderzanden and Frenky, an explosives-detection German shepherd, served together as an inseparable team and were recently reunited in an emotional reunion. 

March 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live