Transcript for Alyssa Milano talks mom guilt with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines

Joining us now, you know her from "Who's the boss" and "Charmed." Give it up for actress and activist, Alyssa Milano. Thank you everybody. How are you? I'm well. Thank you for having me. You're busy. You're everywhere. I'm busy, but all for good important things. We were talking about -- Michael couldn't relate -- was mom guilt. I think there's parent guilt. I'm not a mom. Do you have any guilt? Absolutely. I think it's just human guilt as a human being with your kids. You're talking about missing time with your kids? Yes. Yeah. Do you think that men and women are wired differently? I have a theory because men in the cave men days were the hunter gathers and they would leave for days on end and the moms would stay in the cave with the baby that, if we leave the babies, we have a gravitational pull. I think that's sort of just -- There's the double thing. My husbandnd I talk about parental guilt. Sometimes the reason people hone in on mommies is what's expected as a woman as a mom. It's a little more pressure. When max does something, people are like he's such a great dad. It's like I'm supposed to know what I'm doing. I don't. So I feel like he's got a leg up. I think that's biological and social. It's the social norms. I know when I go to my kids' school and I hear -- the teachers don't mean it this way. This is how I take it. When I hear, it's so good to see you. It's been so long. To ne -- to me I think -- That's because you're Alyssa Milano. No, but to me I think they're saying that to make me feel guilty which, of course, they're not. My own mother instinct is to feel like I'm not there enough. I think there's a different standard for a man and a father than a mother. I agree you'll be doing the basic thing and people are like you're such a great father. You're like I'm supposed to be doing this. It's like I'm baby-sitting my kids. How you baby-sitting your own kids? I appreciate the praise. I like that people are cheering on the dads too. It's less about them not deserving the praise and more about the woman getting the equal praise when she's getting her job done. My kids are really little. They don't have the mommy don't leave. They don't grasp the time. I feel my guilt comes from never feeling I know what I'm doing and the day ends and there's a lot of screaming and crying. This weekend there was a point where both kids were hitting each other and they're both screaming and max calls and I was like I'm failing on all fronts. It's also like how the media portrays motherhood. It's like the mommy on the white sheet with the clean baby and it doesn't exist that way. We reflect on those moments as being a failure and it's the reality. It's the norm. Parent hood is terrifying for a father or a mother. We all miss our kids when we're not with them. There is a little bit of a double standard. I'm not saying there isn't. I don't want to get beat up. Of course there is. Men have this preconceived thing that we go out and hunt and gather for the family. We come home -- When you do interviews, do you get this question, how do you balance it all? I get that all the time. The crazy thing when they ask me that, every once in a while it's about family. More it's about work. You're not seen as someone who -- your work is your thing. No, my family is my thing. Work works around that. Women get asked that question all the time, women who work, how do you balance it all? I'm like I don't. I fail at every single level and every morning I get up and try to do my best. I put my best foot forward. I try to stare at what's at me in that moment. If it's parenting, I'm parenting. If it's my activism, I'm doing that. If it's my acting, I'm doing that. Everything suffers just a little bit, but we all have to keep fighting for what we think is right, whether that's as a

