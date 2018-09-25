Transcript for It's a bad day for blinking: Are you missing your chance at love at first sight?

Okay. You're married to your man max. Yep. W it love at T sight? Wel we awkward first meeting. I'et. I nt in for G. Heenor a shake. Didn't Thi wke it. He was long to hug? I was like why did you H Y it out Lou T is a bad day for blinking, linking. They did research and found if people bnkay miss th love oth. Love at first sight. F you're marhould sit around like this. I don't want to receive what you're throwg down. Yun into a T of stuff. That's the problem. When you B, ntify one's end after 244 milliseconds and then give a verdic their attiveness 59 milliseconds la oh, they're not good looking. Oh, they're hot. You're notup blink. Do youellove at first sight? No. I can't even decide what I want R dinner L alone thiis my ar I thiakes aot of faith and I'm attra. I believe in. That takes less than ds. You're like bam I'm in. To know if there's qualities you want, that takes an investment. I don't know if I believe in love at first sight. Lustnirst sight? No, D call it lust.I believe in I want to make love atst sight. Appl you knowreg our prucer when here, we we king about this. He met his wife at a bar.me thing, sa. THAs it. Sara my prod, same Thi, saw her hband. They beld like, wow, Wthey both B I make th were ins. That'different. Th a totallyifferent scape. Way, have you hea voice? His voice is beautiful talks likehat. You could hear him across the roomnd I wouldin for at least send date. It is a good day for "Star is

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.