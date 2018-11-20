Transcript for Will Beto O'Rouke supporters ever forgive Beyonce?

Big question for Texas in when he money is trending on Twitter will battle a war run in 20/20. Still he's like yeah I know and he Kevin Radich I guess we don't have the answer to that but we deal. I have had a back road tale but still people are wondering but that talk right now is that beyoncé ended up coming out in endorsing him. But she came out the day. At 5 o'clock. So people coming down to come in for bay which you know. Better than to do that the beat the BI will Wynton but they said that they were upset that she came out so lately if you're gonna come now and that'll work actually defended her is that correct you know beyond enemies and and when she interfaces you you just say thank you look. I'm so that's a lot of people are talking about it I find it funny they thought he should have back come out if you gave a quarterly dividend build up at the same time like. What kind of times do we live in when we're just waiting buyer phone to know who to vote for. Be out of business. Visit our I voted F 505 I'll wait for the Arctic until. I don't mind like get. Okay I'm ready. All right we'll up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.