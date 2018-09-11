Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley play a game of 'Country Grammar' on 'GMA Day'

More
The country superstars dish on hosting the CMA Awards for the 11th time together.
8:07 | 11/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley play a game of 'Country Grammar' on 'GMA Day'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59086046,"title":"Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley play a game of 'Country Grammar' on 'GMA Day'","duration":"8:07","description":"The country superstars dish on hosting the CMA Awards for the 11th time together.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/carrie-underwood-brad-paisley-play-game-country-grammar-59086046","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.