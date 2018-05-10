Transcript for Check out these photos of Nick Kroll channeling his inner mobster as a kid

You know our next guest from appearing on "Oh hello Broadway" now the second season of "Big mouth" on Netflix is back. Check it out. I have huge news. It's not that Devon is secretly an old man. You're so random. So Lola told me to tell you to tell Andrew she likes him. Lola, Lola? Yes. I had this cryptic idea that the four of us could double. A double date? Andrew and Lola and -- You and me. Everyone please welcome Nick Kroll. Come on out, Nick. Good to see you, Nick. How are you? Good to see you. Have a seat. Here we are. This show is so funny. It's based on adolescence. How were you when you were 13 years old? A lot like little Nick in the show there. I was tiny. I was a little guy. I didn't hit puberty until -- there he is. A little tiny investment banker or mobster, tiny mobster in that one and a French fry connoisseur. I was a little guy, a late bloomer. Andrew my best friend was just nailed by puberty big time. We were very different kids at that age and yet we were best friends. That's kind of what the show is about. Awesome. As you mentioned, it's your best friend and you. The whole show is based on that time in your lives. You use actual stories. Yes. What's the best embarrassing pg story you can share with us? One of the things in season two we use is I got pantsed as a kid. Pantsing is not when you add a pair of pants. It's when you take the pants down. I was wearing silk boxer shorts at the time. That was a smooth move. A tiny little Hugh Hefner. So I got pantsed and the silk boxer shorts and everything came down. Oh! The only person who could see was the one girl I was in love with in middle school. So now I'm a comedian. We cover that in the show. Nick in season two gets pantsed in front of everyone. The story was classy until the silk came down too. It was a bad scene. You have 12 nieces and nephews. Can they watch "Big mouth"? What we've been saying is if your kid is the age of the kids on the show, then I think you can watch it. The show is very dirty. It's kind of graphic, but I would say that it's talking about issues and gives a vocabulary and platform for kids to talk to each other and their parents about what's going on. Everybody is going through puberty. Everybody is having the same thing happen to them. We think it's a good way for a dialogue to happen about what's happening. The show has been such a hit that you have fans getting tattoos of the characters. Yes. I understand there's no ink on your body. That's not true. I have a Michael Strahan tattoo across my back. So do I. That was between us, man. I know. If you had to get a tattoo of anything, what would it be? Besides a 92 across my whole back? Let's see. Man, I don't know. I think like it would be cool to get a tattoo of -- you know, I would maybe get a tattoo of my 13-year-old self, a little cartoon of me. You carry that kid with you for your whole life. So much of what happens to you in puberty becomes a part of you for the rest of your life. The decisions you make and the patterns that you begin. It's a weird thing because you want to shed who that person was, but you also want to embrace who that person was because it's who you are now. That's my slightly schmaltzy answer. I like it. It's a great answer. Because you're an adolescent expert, we have some audience members who want your advice. Sure. We have Carrie from Michigan. Hi. I have a question because my son recently has grown out a lot of facial hair. He won't shave it. It does not look good. How would I get him to shave? That actually happened to Andrew on our show and Andrew in real life. When he was in 6th or 7th grade he could grow a full moustache. His father made his mother wax his upper lip. I wouldn't recommend that because he couldn't grow hair there for many many years. I would just tell him -- I don't know. I would try to get him to shave or get girls or whoever he likes in the class to tell him it's not the best look. Kids listen to each other more than their parents. That is true. I gotta say, I don't know how you felt about it Nick, when I saw a few hairs on the chin, I was like oh yeah. For boys it's exciting. It's a sign they're getting older and more mature. We want -- like, look at this. I'm still growing this. Why am I doing this? It's in. We talked about it earlier. The ladies loved it. A little scruff. We have another question from Lydia from New York. Recently my son started using bad language after watching "Big mouth." What do I do? If you kid was watching "Bad mouth," he already knew the language. Chicken or the egg. My apologies if I'm responsible for it. Again, it's trying to find -- kids when they're growing up they start to use language. They're trying on being an adult. They're trying to figure out where they fit in the world. So, you know, just talk to them. Keep talking to them and he'll get through it and never use bad language again.

