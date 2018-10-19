Transcript for New dad John Stamos is here and we are swooning over his beard

We are beyond excited for our next guest. We love his character on "Full house." He's not just uncle Jessie anymore. He's a new dad. He's also in the hot new show "You" on lifetime. Let's check out a clip. You two seemed copacetic. Things were kind of Ross and Rachel with you guys. They were until they weren't. I thought I eliminated all the obstacles between us, but now another has reared his ugly head and he's sitting right in front of me. Please welcome John Stamos. ?????? Pretty creepy. Pretty creepy, huh. Yeah, nice to see you, Sara. Hey, man. Thank you. That was not uncle Jessie up there. No, uncle creepy. I gotta say, you walk out here and they love you. Thank you. I'm flattered. We saw that clip from your show. You're sporting a beard. This is a question for you and everybody, beard or no beard? Beard. I was a little more beard than man there. This was a lot of beard, but it looked good. It was fun. A little more mysterious. All you see are your eyes. The biggest question is what does your wife think? She didn't mind. She tolerated you. She tolerates everything. She's the coolest. Yesterday I was doing a show and I said she calls me old. She doesn't, but people are saying we have to have another baby. She said I'm doing it for you because you're old. She got so upset. She said I don't think you're old. I don't say that. She's the most -- I'm so in love. I'm so grateful. That's really sweet. I really lucked out. I waited a long time for a perfect, great woman. I just lucked out. So grateful. Worth the wait. You've been posting a bunch of throw back pictures to a young John Stamos. I have? Yes, including even a letter you wrote when you were 11 years old. Give us insight into that mind. I went through my mom's stuff recently. It's so funny. It's so prophetic. Dear lord, I look up to you because you're you. I was like how did I figure that out? It was very simple. I just said please help me be the best person I can or something like that. I can't read from that. It's so sweet. Is that what it says? Help me to do my best. Help me to do my best on Earth so I can be with you at the end. That's beautiful. That is sweet. It's super sweet. It's pretty simple. Maybe I should listen to my old self. We complicate things. We complicate things. We do. I'm going back to making things simple. Life just goes by like this. Take every moment and be present. I sound like a shrink. That remind me -- Which you play on the show. See how I segwayed? That was perfect. You've done this before. We want to talk about -- the internet went wild over some of your fashion choices. You went to the amas wearing a Jonas brother shirt. Are you a Jonas brothers fan? I didn't think it -- it was the only clean shirt I had. No. I love those guys. Nick has a new cologne coming up. He's going to love you for that. You guys are great on this by the way. Thank you. I've been watching. Great chemistry. Michael, I am a huge fan of yours. Not the sports, because I'm not a sports guy. Neither am I. You work out. You're a sports guy. How do I get my son to not be into sports? I'm just so lame at all -- You're worried about it? No, I'm not worried. Whatever he wants to do, I'll support, but music would be better Music is amazing. You play with the beach boys which I think is great. He will more than likely take on the interests of you and he'll be around his friends too and that's the big influence. You'll be fine. You got this man. John, you're the last guy I'm worried about. We were talking about you being a shrink. You play one on TV. In the new show you become obsessed with a woman. Very lifetime, I love this. Have you done anything in real life where you were a little stalker like? Yes, to my wife. I met her on "Svu." I was playing this reproductive abuser. He was so ego tis call so he had 47 children. In the scene -- You had some work to do. She was the actress in the scene. I was trying to get her pregnant. I'm in the bathroom poking a hole in a condom and iced T kicks the door down. This was years ago. She was engaged and I was not. We talked about musical theater and disneyland. She thought I was gay and we were friends. Then she got married. Then I walked on to the set of "Fuller house." She was in the audience. I said are you stalking me? She said don't flatter yourself. Her roommate was on the show. There's a guy there and I said is this your husband and she said I'm divorced. I started stalking her on Instagram. I do that. She hit me up and said I saw you were following me. I said yes, I am. How long did it take to go from weird stalker to hot John Stamos? She wasn't into it. She didn't know "Full house." She didn't watch me on TV. She wasn't impressed with anything I did, in a great way. That's humbling. It is. You said you found the right woman and you waited for it. Congrats to you, my friend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.