Transcript for 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah says he calls Will Smith all the time

writer and host of "The daily Show." He has a new special on Netflix called "Son of Patricia." Take a look. There should be a new rule in America. You can hate immigrants all you want, but you can't eat their food. Yeah. That's a fair exchange for me. When I say no immigrant food, I mean nothing. No Mexican food, caribbean food, Asian food, nothing. Only potatoes. Please welcome Trevor Noah. Fair deal. How are you? Nice to see you. Good to see you, brother. Thank you so much for having me. It's great to see you again. This is so fun to be here. How is everybody doing? This is nice. It's cozy. They're excited about you. Happy Thanksgiving. Is that a thing? We still doing that? Happy holidays and that includes Christmas. I don't know when it begins and ends. At 12:01 it becomes Christmas on Friday morning. First it was Thanksgiving and then Thanksgiving weekend and then people were shaming me because I don't do Thanksgiving. Once the food spoils, it's time to move on to Christmas. That's America. The holidays are defined by the food. Once the food is gone, we move on. Yeah. According to you we'll just be eating potatoes. Congratulations on "Son of Patricia." Thank you. Hilarious, funny, clever as always. There's an Obama story -- Right. You embarrassed -- it was embarrassing. It was embarrassing. I got to meet president Obama in the white house. It was one of the most amazing experiences. When you meet people who are beyond famous, like there are some people you lose what your brain is supposed to be doing. The mouth and brain, nothing connects. Nothing works. When he walked in, in my head I was like I'll say this to him. I'll make a joke about Africa, Africa and me, Africa and him. We'll have an Africa thing. Then he walked in and I was like -- I honestly didn't know what to say. We had a good time. We did this interview. I tell this story on the special. The worst part was it was just a moment where my brain froze because he asked me about this event. He was like, Trevor, I'm doing a little thing for my aides and I hope you'll be there. I was like you have AIDS? He was like what? I was like no, you? Then he explained. It's obvious now. Don't get me wrong. It's obvious now. It threw me off completely. We don't say that where I'm from. We don't say let me introduce you to my aides. That's not a thing in Africa. I get it now. It was one of the craziest moments to have with the president. He was so nice about it. He didn't laugh at me. He didn't insult me. He was like no, it's the people that help me. I was like I knew that. I knew that. I was on the other thing. What's fun about the special is I share anecdotes of life and people I've met, stories and places I've travelled to and just my ideas on the world. I also heard the first time you had a taco was here in America. That's true. People are shocked by that. You take for granted that many things don't exist in other parts of the world. Growing up in South Africa we didn't have Mexican food. We don't have Mexicans there. They never came over. It's not my fault. People would be offended when I would say this. When I came to the U.S., I was staying with my best friend David Meyer. I was living with him in Pasadena. One day he was like, Trevor, you want to go get tacos? I'm like I don't know what that is. His mind was blown. I was like why would I have tacos? I was like did you ever have a goat's head? He was like why would I have a goat's head? That's my point. Slightly different. No, it's not. Where I'm from we eat goat's head. We call them smileys. The reason we do that is when you're done eating it, it looks like it's smiling on the plate. You said tacos and our intern showed up with tacos. You're efficient, man. Meet our intern saquon. What kind of tacos are these? Esn't know. He just grabbed some tacos. That's a recipe for disaster. Okay. Thank you, saquon. Thank you. He's got the job. He's by far the best intern we've ever had. He's the only intern we've ever had, but the best for sure. When it comes to food, you have a favorite chain restaurant? Have you been to taco bell? Taco bell is interesting. You can buy a ton of food for no money. It's a very strange thing. In South Africa take-out food is expensive. It's a treat. Where I'm from it's easier to buy food and take it home to cook. In America it's flipped. It's cheaper for people to go to take out. The first time I went to taco bell with friends I was on a comedy tour with Gabriel Iglesias. He's like we spend -- we spent $100. He came out with bags and we were like Julia Roberts in "Pretty woman" coming out with the bags. I was like how much food is that? He's like here's $50 in change. I've never seen so much food for so little money in my life. I don't have a favorite chain. I try to eat healthy on the road. I try and escape all of that. I ate too much take-out food when I first got to America. You guys are very polite. You don't tell someone when they've gotten very round. Africans don't play that game. When I got home, immediately my mom was like you've got fat. You adjusted too well. I try to eat healthy on the road. It's working out for you, man. You're looking good. I'm trying. Have a taco while we go to break. When we come back, more with Trevor Noah. Plus, the puppies have taken over in times square. Rachael: You are looking fine! The man! The myth! The legend! William: Live long and... Dot, dot, dot... William shatner! Plus, nachos for dinner!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.