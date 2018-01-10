Transcript for Why Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is the dad of the year

Good day for the rock. It's always a good day for the rock. There's never a bad day for the rock. I love him. He's our unofficial dad of the year after getting a manicure from his little girl. This popped up on Instagram. He was trying to leave. He said come give your dad a kiss. I've got to go to work. She said daddy you need your nails painted. Sorry baby, daddy has to go to work. No daddy, you really need your nails paints. There he is. That's a good dad right there. That is great. It's funny because Alec loves this face exfoliator I have. It's a little brush that you push the button in. Whenever I put it on, he's like mama let me do it. I have to get down. He doesn't avoid any area on your face. I love him wanting to help me out. So I let him do it. Do your kids do anything to you? No. Do my kids do anything to me? No. I used to do the tea parties and stuff. Now all they do is ask for stuff. They're past the tea party and are like show me the money. Show me the money! The money! They're like can I have the iPhone cover. Then Sophia always wants apps. I'm like you can get free apps. You're 13. Get free apps. There's not an app out there that isn't free. I can find a free one. The 99 cents one is -- No. That's a dollar. Free. She always says, dad, the one was $4.99. I'm like $4.99. She said think about it. You buy me a burger. Doy me a burger one day. Yeah, your kids are too smart for your own good. You know what? She didn't get the burger or the app. That's right.

